Steelers Waive DB Josh Jackson, Sign DB Elijah Riley

The Steelers waived DB Josh Jackson on Saturday and signed DB Elijah Riley.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract with a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs’ practice squad in January and eventually signed on with the Cardinals a few months ago. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers practice squad.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery.