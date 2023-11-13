Steelers Waive DT Breiden Fehoko

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have waived DT Breiden Fehoko.

No other corresponding move was announced, leaving the team with an open roster spot for now.

Fehoko, 27, went undrafted out of LSU in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers. He signed a futures deal with the team in January and was added to the practice squad after failing to make the 53 man roster once again in 2021 but bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad over the following two seasons.

Fehoko became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after the Chargers declined to give him a qualifying offer. He signed on with the Steelers but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. Pittsburgh later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2022, Fehoko appeared in nine games for the Chargers. He accumulated 23 total tackles including one tackle for loss.