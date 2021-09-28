Steelers Waive OLB Jamir Jones, Promote OLB Derrek Tuszka From PS

The Steelers announced they have waived OLB Jamir Jones and promoted OLB Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Jones, 23, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.

Jones signed with the Steelers back in April and managed to make the roster coming out of training camp.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded three total tackles.

Tuszka, 24, was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round out of North Dakota State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver eventually promoted him to their active roster but he ended up on injured reserve after appearing in nine games. The Steelers then added Tuszka to their practice squad for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Tuszka appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded six total tackles.