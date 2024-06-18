Steelers Waiving WR Denzel Mims

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are waiving WR Denzel Mims today.

Mims, 26, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that included a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October. Pittsburgh brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Mims appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 11 passes for 186 yards receiving and no touchdowns.