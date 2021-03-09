Steelers Won’t Franchise Tag OLB Bud Dupree

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers have told OLB Bud Dupree that they won’t be using the franchise tag on him.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Dupree is coming of a torn ACL and Pittsburgh used the tag on him last season.

Dupree will now test the open market for the first time in his career. He expects to be “full go” by training camp despite suffering his injury in early December.

Dupree, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year. He’s once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 31 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

