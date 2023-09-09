Steelers Worked Out Four Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in four free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

T Larnel Coleman T Jean Delance T Christian DiLauro DE Anderson Hardy

DiLauro, 28, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad.

The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only two days, however. He later caught on with the 49ers practice squad and re-signed in San Francisco on a futures deal for 2019. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August and he caught on with the Texans before ending up on their practice squad.

After being released by the Texans, DiLauro signed with the Steelers practice squad before joining the Titans. He bounced on and off the Titans’ practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal last year.

From there, the Titans released DiLauro coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the team’s practice squad in September. He was released again in October and had stints on both the Commanders and Broncos’ practice squads. Denver activated DiLauro to their active roster to close out the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings signed DiLauro to a contract in August, but released him shortly after.

In 2022, DiLauro appeared in three games for the Broncos.

