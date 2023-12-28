Steelers Worked Out Nine Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted nine players for a workout on Thursday.

The full list includes:

OT Tyler Beach OT Devery Hamilton WR Keilahn Harris TE Johnny Lumpkin WR Xavier Malone QB Adrian Martinez QB Matthew McKay RB Derek Parish OT Hunter Thedford

Hamilton, 25, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught onto their practice squad.

Las Vegas elected to release Hamilton in September of 2021 and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad after a month. New York re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose late in the year and re-sign him to the practice squad.

Hamilton signed another futures contract with the Giants for the 2023 season but was waived with an injury designation in August.

In 2022, Hamilton was active for nine games for the Giants.