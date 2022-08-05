Steelers Worked Out RBs Wayne Gallman & Jalen Richard

According to Field Yates, the Steelers brought in RBs Wayne Gallman and Jalen Richard for workouts on Friday.

Gallman, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644.

Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before eventually signing on with the 49ers. San Francisco released him and he caught on with the Falcons before being released once again.

The Vikings picked up Gallman after his release from Atlanta and he finished out his 2021 season in Minnesota.

In 2021, Gallman appeared in eight games for the Falcons and Vikings. rushed 28 times for 104 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns. He has caught one of three targets for 21 yards.

Richard, 28, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,620,000 contract through 2018.

The Raiders tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in 2020.

Richard’s contract expired this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Richard appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and rushed for 40 yards on nine carries to go along with 12 receptions on 14 targets for 72 yards receiving and no touchdowns.