Steve Wilks Plans To Coach Elsewhere After Being Passed Over For Panthers HC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks plans to coach elsewhere in 2023 after the team elected to hire Frank Reich instead.

Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in the season.

He should have some options around the league with a number of defensive coordinator jobs still open. Hopefully he’s also done enough to earn future head coaching consideration.

Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator last year after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers this offseason as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule.

In 2022, Wilks finished with a record of 6-6 with the Panthers.