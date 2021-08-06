Still No Substantive Extension Talks Between Browns & Baker Mayfield

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that there still have been any substantive extension talks between the Browns and the representatives for QB Baker Mayfield.

The Bills just locked up QB Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract that includes $100 million guaranteed at signing and $150 million guaranteed for injury.

Cabot explains that Allen’s massive contract sets the stage for Mayfield and fellow 2018 draft classmate Lamar Jackson, who are next in line for extensions.

Cabot believes the going rate for franchise quarterbacks will now be over $40 million, even though Mayfield is not as accomplished as Allen or Jackson yet. Mayfield did, however, lead the Browns to the playoffs and another productive season would set him up for a big pay day.

Mayfield said a few weeks aog he’s not concerned “at all” about his contract situation with his fifth-year option in 2022.

“I think everything will play itself out,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “I’m not worried about it at all. If we win, we’re heading in the right direction.”

Mayfield, 25, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2020, Mayfield appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 54 times for 165 yards and an additional touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.