Syracuse RB Sean Tucker Worked Out For Four Teams

Tony Pauline reports that Syracuse running back Sean Tucker worked out today for the Jets, Giants, Bills and Cardinals during his pro day.

According to Pauline, Tucker posted a vertical jump of 39 inches and did 29 reps on the bench. He did not run a forty, given that he hasn’t done much running past six weeks.

Tucker, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse. He was a second-team All-ACC selection last year.

Tucker is projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick this year.

For his career, Tucker appeared in 33 games and made 31 starts, rushing for 3,182 yards on 589 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 64 receptions for 622 yards and 31 total touchdowns.