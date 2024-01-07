T.J. Watt Has Grade 2 MCL Sprain

According to his brother, former NFL DL J.J. Watt, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has a grade 2 MCL sprain.

The elder Watt called it a best-case scenario and said T.J. should be ready to go after a couple weeks of rest and recovery.

Pittsburgh initially believed Watt had a grade 3 MCL sprain, so this is good news for the two sides.

If the Steelers make the playoffs, it sounds like Watt would be hard-pressed to play in the wildcard round, but would have a shot to return if the team advanced further into the postseason.

Watt, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2023, Watt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 68 total tackles, 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, one interception, eight pass defenses and a defensive touchdown.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news is available.