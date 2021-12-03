Taysom Hill May Need Surgery For Torn Finger Tendon

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints QB Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that could require surgery.

Rapoport notes that this is a Mallet Finger injury, which is one of the injuries Seahawks QB Russell Wilson suffered earlier in the season.

Hill just returned from a foot injury to make the start against the Cowboys. However, his hand was hit while attempting a pass and it appeared to affect him for the remainder of the game.

Should Hill miss time, Trevor Siemian would return as the Saints’ starting quarterback with Ian Book likely serving as his backup.

Hill, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, leaving him with an $8.9 million dead cap hit. The team just gave Hill a sizable contract extension.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in eight games for the Saints and completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns.