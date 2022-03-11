Teams Calling Eagles About Potential Trade For DT Fletcher Cox

According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles DT Fletcher Cox could be the next big name player to be traded this offseason.

Rapoport reports that teams around the NFL continue to call the Eagles about a potential trade and considering the movement at defensive line, he believes this is a situation to watch.

Cox was nearly traded at the trade deadline last year.

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

Cox stands to make a base salary of $16.1 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Cox appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.