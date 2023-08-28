Teams Inquiring About Trade For Jets OL Trystan Colon

A number of teams have reached out to the New York Jets to express their interest in acquiring OL Trystan Colon, according to Rich Cimini.

The Jets currently have a good amount of depth at the center position, which likely makes Colon expendable for the team.

Colon, 25, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to the Ravens’ practice squad the next day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and Baltimore placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in 2021. The Ravens declined to tender Colon as a restricted free agent this offseason.

From there, the Jets signed Colon to a one-year contract earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Colon appeared in six games for the Ravens making one start for them.