Teams Interested In G Trai Turner But No Deal Imminent

According to Matt Lombardo, veteran G Trai Turner has some teams interested in his services this season.

However, Lombardo adds no deal is imminent at this time. Last year, Turner waited in free agency until signing a deal with Washington in May.

It’s possible something comes up closer to training camp or the start of the season for Turner, particularly if a team needs to sign a veteran due to injury.

Turner, 29 is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.79 million contract when he and the team agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension that included $20.5 million guaranteed.

The Panthers traded Turner to the Chargers in 2020 for LT Russell Okung. He stood to make a base salary of $8.5 million in 2021 when he was released by the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for the 2021 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2022.

In 2022, Turner appeared in 16 games and made 12 starts for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 66 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.