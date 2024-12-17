Teddy Bridgewater Planning To Make NFL Comeback

When appearing on The Insiders with Ian Rapoport, Teddy Bridgewater said he plans on unretiring to make a comeback to the NFL.

Bridgewater retired in 2023 to become a high school football coach for both of his sons at Miami Northwestern HS. Now that his team has won the State title, he initiated plans to return to the NFL for the final stretch of the regular season.

On The Insiders, Bridgewater said he could sign with a team within the next couple of weeks and return to coaching high school football in February.

“We’ll see how the next week and a half, two weeks plays out. I might be signing with a team and return to coach high school football in February. So, we’ll see,” Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal and had been testing the free agent market before signing with the Lions.

In 2022, Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Dolphins, throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 683 yards and a completion percentage of 62 percent.