Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson announced he will forego his senior season and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’ll be among the top running backs available in the upcoming draft.

Sampson, 20, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and first-team All-SEC honors. He broke the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns this year with 22.

During his three-year college career, Sampson appeared in 35 games and recorded 422 rushing attempts for 2,492 yards (5.9 YPC) and 35 touchdowns, to go along with 40 receptions for 342 yards (8.6 YPC) and one touchdown.