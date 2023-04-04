Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Has Top 30 Visit With Saints Wednesday

According to Jordan Schultz, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt will have a top 30 visit with the Saints on Wednesday.

He’ll go there from Dallas, where he’s currently on a visit with the Cowboys.

Hyatt is considered to be one of the top receiver prospects in this year’s draft class and could be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Hyatt, 21, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-ACC selection.

Dane Brugler has Hyatt listed as his No. 27 overall prospect. Lance Zierlein compares Hyatt to DeSean Jackson.

During his three-year college career at Tennessee, Hyatt appeared in 29 games and caught 108 passes for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.