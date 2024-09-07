Tests Reveal Jordan Love Has MCL Sprain, No ACL Damage

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI on Packers QB Jordan Love‘s knee revealed that he suffered an MCL sprain along with no ACL damage.

According to Tom Pelissero, Love’s initial timeline is 3-6 weeks and there’s some optimism he could return sooner than later.

Love was attempting to scramble at the end of Friday’s game against the Eagles when he was tackled. His lower left leg got twisted as he pitched it back to Josh Jacobs.

Love was down on the field in what appeared to be serious pain, but he was able to walk off the field.

The Packers’ backup situation currently includes Malik Willis, who has been with the team for a matter of weeks, and Sean Clifford on their practice squad.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Packers add a quarterback, as Clifford will likely be promoted to the active roster next week.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract this August.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.