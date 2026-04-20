Tests Revealed Spine Cyst For LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, No Short Or Long-Term Risk Expected

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier underwent tests at the NFL Combine that revealed a cyst on his spine and was the main cause of persistent oblique pain that affected his 2025 season.

Pelissero says the cyst was pressing on a nerve and causing discomfort in Nussmeier’s oblique.

Peilssero also mentions the signal caller has been asymptomatic since before the Senior Bowl and through the draft process, but he could undergo a “minimally invasive procedure” if that changes that would keep him out just two to three weeks.

Regardless, doctors say there is not short or long-term risk for Nussmeier, per Pelissero.

Nussmeier, 24, redshirted at LSU and spent two seasons as the backup before becoming the starter ahead of the 2024 season. He started two years for the Tigers.

During his five-year college career, Nussmeier completed 64 percent of his passes for 7,699 yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, plus another five rushing touchdowns, in 40 career games.

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