Texans Agree To Terms With LB Blake Cashman On One-Year Extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with LB Blake Cashman on a one-year contract extension, according to Aaron Wilson.
Cashman has been a special teams standout for Houston and has provided veteran depth at the linebacker position.
Cashman, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. The Texans acquired Cashman in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick this past offseason He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.8 million.
In 2022, Cashman has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and has accrued 10 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!