Texans Agree To Terms With S M.J. Stewart On Contract Extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with S M.J. Stewart on a two-year contract extension, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson adds that the deal is for two-years, $6 million.

Stewart, 27, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round out of North Carolina in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract.

The Buccaneers placed Stewart on waivers in 2020 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

From there, the Texans signed Stewart to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Stewart appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 35 tackles, including one tackle for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.