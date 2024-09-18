Texans Announce Four Moves, Including Placing TE Brevin Jordan On IR

The Texans announced four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Brevin Jordan on injured reserve.

Houston also signed TE Irv Smith Jr. and C Scott Quessenberry to the practice squad and are signing CB D’Angelo Ross to the active roster.

Ross, 27, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Ross joined the Texans and has been with the team ever since, returning on one-year deals.

In 2023, Ross appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles.