Texans Announce Six Roster Moves

The Texans announced six roster moves on Tuesday, including signing DE Derek Rivers to their active roster.

The team also signed RB Gerrid Doaks, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, and WR Jared Wayne to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team also released DB Scott Nelson and RB Larry Rountree from the practice squad.

Rivers, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster. He returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp.

In 2022, Rivers appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.