Texans Announce Six Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they’ve placed LB Christian Kirksey, DB A.J. Moore and DL DeMarcus Walker on the COVID-19 list and designated OLB Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve.

The Texans also signed RB Darius Anderson to their practice squad and placed WR Davion Davis on injured reserve.

Kirksey, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million and includes $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him in March of 2020. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract and he was entering the second year of his deal when Green Bay waived him with a failed physical. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2021, Kirksey has appeared in eight games and recorded 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.