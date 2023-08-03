Texans C Scott Quessenberry Has Torn ACL & MCL

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans C Scott Quessenberry has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and MCL.

This will unfortunately end the veteran’s season after he went down in practice earlier today.

Expect the Texans to place Quessenbery on injured reserve shortly. They could also be in the market for a veteran center considering second-round C Juice Scruggs is the other alternative on the roster right now.

Quessenberry, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,744,252 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

As an unrestricted free agent, Quessenberry signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans at center.