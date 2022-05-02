Texans CB Lonnie Johnson Jr Possible Trade Candidate, Chiefs ‘Strong Potential Destination’

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that Texans will “ideally” be able to trade Lonnie Johnson Jr in the coming months and the Chiefs are regarded as a “strong potential destination” for him.

Johnson came up as a potential trade candidate for the Texans last year, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Houston used the No. 3 overall pick on LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr, who figures to be a day-one starter for the Texans.

Johnson, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stands to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and six pass deflections.