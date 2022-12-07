Texans Claim DL Taylor Stallworth, Waive DL Michael Dwumfour

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans were awarded DL Taylor Stallworth off of waivers from the Chiefs. The team is waiving DL Michael Dwumfour to create room on their roster for Stallworth.

We have acquired DL Taylor Stallworth via waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 7, 2022

Stallworth, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded four tackles.