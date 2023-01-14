Texans Complete Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

The Houston Texans announced on Saturday that they have completed their interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their vacant head coaching position.

We have completed an interview with Jonathan Gannon for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/YKM22SeeDT — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 14, 2023

He has been linked to the Texans’ job dating back to last year when he was a finalist.

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.