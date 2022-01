Texans Complete Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

The Houston Texans announced they have completed their interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s where Houston’s head coaching search stands currently:

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.