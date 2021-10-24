Texans Could Be Active Sellers Ahead Of Trade Deadline

According to Jason La Canfora, sources around the league expect the Texans to be active in trading away veteran players ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 2.

La Canfora says Texans GM Nick Caserio wants to feature as many young players as possible which is why DE Whitney Mercilus was released last week.

La Canfora writes he talked to several NFL general managers who thought that LT Laremy Tunsil might have been on the move had he not been injured.

They also think the Texans would be open to dealing QB Tyrod Taylor and rolling with third-round QB Davis Mills for the rest of the season.

Other veteran Texans players La Canfora lists as potential trade pieces include:

And of course, La Canfora notes the Texans remain hopeful of trading QB Deshaun Watson, but so far Houston and the Dolphins — which have been the most aggressive team in talks so far — have not been able to agree on compensation.

We’ll have more on the Texans ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.