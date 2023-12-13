Texans Designate K Ka’imi Fairbairn To Return From Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans designated K Ka’imi Fairbairn to return from injured reserve.

This opens Fairbairn’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Fairbairn, 29, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed. The team later restructured this deal.

In 2023, Fairbairn appeared in eight games for the Texans and converted 18 of 19 field goal attempts (94.7 percent) to go along with 14 of 14 extra-point tries.