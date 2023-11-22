Texans Designate OL Juice Scruggs To Return From IR

The Houston Texans announced they designated second-round OL Juice Scruggs to return from injured reserve.

C/G Juice Scruggs has returned to practice and been Designated for Return. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 22, 2023

This opens Scruggs’ 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Scruggs, 23, was a second-round pick by the Texans in this year’s draft out of Penn State. He’s signed a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus.

He landed on injured reserve coming out of this year’s preseason.

During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.