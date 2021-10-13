Texans Designating WR Nico Collins To Return From IR

Texans HC David Culley announced that they are designating rookie WR Nico Collins to return from injured reserve, according to Sarah Barshop.

Collins, 22, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He signed a four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that includes a $902,921 signing bonus.

During his college career, Collins recorded 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.