Texans Expected To Sign C Michael Deiter

The Houston Texans are expected to sign C Michael Deiter following a visit with the team on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Deiter, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Deiter was active for all 17 games for the Dolphins, but did not make a start for them.