Texans GM Nick Caserio On Hot Seat?

According to Jay Glazer on the FOX pregame show, he expects either one or both of Texans GM Nick Caserio and HC Lovie Smith will be fired at the conclusion of the season.

Other reports have indicated Smith is in serious danger of losing his job after just one season, so that’s not much of a surprise.

Caserio was previously seen as having much more job security, but if Smith is fired, he will be hiring his third head coach in as many years, which is something not many general managers get to do.

While the Texans weren’t expected to be good, it’s clear owner Cal McNair and others inside the building expected more than two wins so far. Earlier this season, they fired controversial executive Jack Easterby, who was seen as a close ally of Caserio’s.

Caserio, 47, got into coaching back in 1999 as a graduate assistant at Saginaw Valley State. He spent three years coaching in college before the Patriots hired him as an offensive coaching assistant in 2002.

Caserio later took a personnel assistant job and worked his way up to director of player personnel in 2008. He remained in that position until taking the Texans’ general manager job in 2021.

In two years in Houston, Caserio’s teams have compiled a record of 6-26-1.

