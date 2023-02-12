Texans Hiring 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik As OC

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator under DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans recently made the decision to part ways with Pep Hamilton.

Houston also expressed interest in:

Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury (Interview)

Bengals WRs Coach Troy Walters (Interview)

Patriots TE coach Nick Caley (Interview)

Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson (Interview)

Slowik, 35, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.