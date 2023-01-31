Texans Request Interview With Bengals WRs Coach Troy Walters For OC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Bengals WR coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position under new HC DeMeco Ryans.

It will be interesting to see how the Texans and Ryans build out their coaching staff from here.

Walters, 46, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2000. He played eight seasons in the NFL for the Vikings, Colts, Cardinals and Lions before taking his first coaching job at Indiana State in 2009.

From there, Walters held multiple college coaching jobs before the Bengals hired him as their assistant WRs coach in 2020. He was promoted to WRs coach the following year.