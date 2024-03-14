Texans Hosting DT Tim Settle

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are hosting DT Tim Settle for a free agent visit.

Houston is reworking its defensive tackle group so far in free agency after losing Sheldon Rankins and trading Maliek Collins.

Settle, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in the 2018 Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with Washington following the draft.

He was testing the market for the first time when he signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bills.

In 2023, Settle appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, recording 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.