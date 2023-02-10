Texans Interviewing Kliff Kingsbury For Offensive Coordinator Job

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Texans are in discussions with former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury about a potential position on DeMeco Ryans‘ staff.

According to Wilson, the Texans have also interviewed Bobby Slowik and Jerrod Johnson for jobs in recent days.

Jordan Schultz reports that the Kingsbury meeting was regarding the team’s offensive coordinator job.

Kingsbury had been linked to the Rams and Patriots at different times this offseason, but reports later mentioned the possibility of him sitting out the season. It appears as though Kliff is open to returning for the right opportunity.

Kingsbury, 43, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.