Texans Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Houston Texans officially signed OL Lecitus Smith and RB J.J. Taylor to the practice squad and cut DB Alex Austin and DE Derick Rivers in corresponding moves, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad in November of last year.

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.