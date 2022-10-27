Texans Make Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Thursday for their Week 8 matchup.

The full list includes:

Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill .

. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad.

off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list.

Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass opted to fulfill the request.

Grugier-Hill, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Eagles.

Grugier-Hill finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2021 season and opted to re-sign with them once again this past offseason on another one-year contract.

In 2022, Grugier-Hill has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 40 tackles, including one tackle for loss and one pass defended.