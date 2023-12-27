Texans Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed CB Troy Pride to the practice squad and released WR Davion Davis in a corresponding move.

Pride, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him.

He was waived by the Panthers after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury. He signed a futures deal with the Saints back in January but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad this season.

In 2023, Pride has appeared in one game but did not record any statistics.