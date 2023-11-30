Texans Making Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DT Rashard Lawrence to the practice squad and cutting DT Bruce Hector in a corresponding move.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DE Ali Gaye DB Brandon Hill WR Johnny Johnson TE Dalton Keene C Jimmy Morrissey DE Adedayo Odeleye (International) WR Steven Sims DB Kris Boyd RB J.J. Taylor DB Brady Breeze WR Alex Bachman T Jaylon Thomas WR Jared Wayne LB Marcell Harris K Matt Ammendola LB Garret Wallow DT Rashard Lawrence

Lawrence, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 in 2023 when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He had stints on the practice squad with the Dolphins and Panthers this season.

In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.