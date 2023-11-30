Texans Making Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DT Rashard Lawrence to the practice squad and cutting DT Bruce Hector in a corresponding move.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Ali Gaye
- DB Brandon Hill
- WR Johnny Johnson
- TE Dalton Keene
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- WR Steven Sims
- DB Kris Boyd
- RB J.J. Taylor
- DB Brady Breeze
- WR Alex Bachman
- T Jaylon Thomas
- WR Jared Wayne
- LB Marcell Harris
- K Matt Ammendola
- LB Garret Wallow
- DT Rashard Lawrence
Lawrence, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 in 2023 when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.
He had stints on the practice squad with the Dolphins and Panthers this season.
In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!