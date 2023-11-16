Texans Officially Placed LB Denzel Perryman On Suspended List

The Houston Texans have officially placed LB Denzel Perryman on the suspended list, per the NFL transaction wire.

Perryman will miss the next two games after successfully reducing his suspension upon appeal. He was suspended by the NFL for repeated helmet fouls.

Perryman has been hit with seven helmet violations this year by the NFL and it’s clear they are trying to make it a point of emphasis on reducing helmet to helmet contact.

Perryman, 30, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Perryman has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 41 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.