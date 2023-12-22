Texans Officially Rule Out QB C.J. Stroud For Week 16

The Houston Texans officially ruled out C.J. Stroud from Week 16 against the Browns due to a concussion.

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson reported QB Case Keenum is slated to start Week 16 with Stroud still requiring medical clearance to resume practice and dealing with sensitivity to light and other concussion symptoms.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Texans to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Stroud has appeared in 13 games and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions, to go along with 35 rushing attempts for 143 yards (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.