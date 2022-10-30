Texans Open To Dealing WR Brandin Cooks

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are listening to offers for veteran WR Brandin Cooks and are willing to trade him before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

However, the financials are a significant obstacle to work out for any deal to come together per Schefter, as Cooks is due $18 million guaranteed next year.

He confirms the Giants, Rams and Vikings are among the teams interested in potentially trading for Cooks.

Cooks is a solid veteran player with six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and there are a number of teams that could use a player like that.

While the rebuilding Texans could certainly stand to use more picks, it would be a little bit of a surprise if they traded Cooks considering they just extended him this past offseason.

Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston.

In 2022, Cooks has appeared in six games for the Texans and caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 235 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Cooks as the news is available.