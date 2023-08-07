Texans Place OT Greg Little On IR, Sign DT Khalil Davis

The Houston Texans officially signed DT Khalil Davis on Monday and placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve.

This ends Little’s 2023 season.

Little, 25, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He finished his four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Carolina traded Little to the Dolphins in 2021 in return for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The Texans signed Little to a contract in May.

In 2022, Little appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and made seven starts.