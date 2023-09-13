Texans Place WR Noah Brown & DT Hassan Ridgeway On IR, Among Other Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve.

The two will miss a minimum of four games while on the injured list before being eligible to return.

The Texans also officially promoted P Ty Zentner, signed DL Michael Dogbe and signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded three receptions on four targets for 20 yards.